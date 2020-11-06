NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Lifted to Hold at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS NDRBF opened at $23.42 on Monday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.25.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.