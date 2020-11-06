Neil England Acquires 10,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

LON:AUGM opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Friday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.20.

Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM.L) Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

