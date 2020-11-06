Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.