NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) stock opened at GBX 205.08 ($2.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. NCC Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $492.14 million and a PE ratio of 49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.05%.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

