NatWest Group plc (NWG.L)’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NWG opened at GBX 126.80 ($1.66) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.88. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.69).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

