National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,008.42 ($13.18).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 902.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 905.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

