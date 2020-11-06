National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.67. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

