National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $4.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.35% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. TheStreet upgraded National CineMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush cut National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

