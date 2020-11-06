National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.67.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.14 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.82 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

