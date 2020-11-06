National Bank Financial Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.04.

NYSE FNV opened at $149.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 38.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 81.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

