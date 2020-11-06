National Bank Financial Raises Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $30.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

