National Bank Financial Raises Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Price Target to C$0.55

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE FPC opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. Falco Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.08.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.