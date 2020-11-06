National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
Shares of TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$14.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.62. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.22.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
