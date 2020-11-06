National Bank Financial Boosts Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$29.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock opened at C$26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63. Home Capital Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.67 and a 1-year high of C$35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.81.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$132.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

