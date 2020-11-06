Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Investment analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $954.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189,227 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

