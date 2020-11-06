Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($19.51) Per Share

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($19.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($21.50). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($18.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($17.84) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($16.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($15.87) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($69.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($59.51) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($18.50) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 873,020 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,010,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 228,158 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137,530 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

