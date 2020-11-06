MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases A$40,090.00 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) insider Miles Hampton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,090.00 ($28,635.71).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.65.

Get MyState alerts:

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.