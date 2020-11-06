Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited (SHWE.L) (LON:SHWE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $663.31

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited (SHWE.L) (LON:SHWE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 663.31 ($8.67) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $254,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.76, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.77.

About Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited invests and trades in Myanmar related investment projects. The company operates through Hospitality, Education, and Services segments. It offers consultancy, advisory, and project management services in leisure, hospitality, education, and service sectors; operates and manages 474 beds across Bagan, Mandalay, and Nyaung Shwe; and operates 3 language centers under the Wall Street English brand.

