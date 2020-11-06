Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 833 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $23.43 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

