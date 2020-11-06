Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 833 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COOP opened at $23.43 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.