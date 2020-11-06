Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

MGRUF stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.8 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.