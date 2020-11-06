Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

MRT.UN stock opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.68, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.91.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

