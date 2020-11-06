Morgan Stanley Upgrades BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

Get BP p.l.c. (BP.L) alerts:

Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.00. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 281.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is currently -14.95%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £310.80 ($406.06). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.