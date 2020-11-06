Morgan Stanley Trims Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price to $9.25

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.75 to $9.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

VLY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

