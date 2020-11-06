Morgan Stanley Raises AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $26.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.92.

AMC Networks stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 44,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

