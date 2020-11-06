Morgan Stanley Downgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Underweight

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 73.23%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

