Morgan Stanley Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $87.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $598,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,583.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $106,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,289.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,939 shares of company stock valued at $28,819,824 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Natera by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Natera by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

