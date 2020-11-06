Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €6.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.14 ($10.75).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ENI opened at €6.59 ($7.75) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.66 and a 200 day moving average of €7.95. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.