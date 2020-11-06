Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Moody’s by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Moody’s by 26.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Moody’s by 7.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

