Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.48.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

