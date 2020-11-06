Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Truist from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

