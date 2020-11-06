MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,719,564 Shares

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $12,088,534.92.
MOBL opened at $7.02 on Friday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.
MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.
About MobileIron
MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.