MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. Sells 1,719,564 Shares

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $12,088,534.92.

MOBL opened at $7.02 on Friday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MobileIron by 565.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after buying an additional 1,027,098 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MobileIron by 48.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 692,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron in the second quarter valued at $3,320,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

About MobileIron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

