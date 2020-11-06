MKM Partners Trims Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price to $37.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price objective reduced by MKM Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.