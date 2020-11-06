Mizuho Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $134.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $128.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

MCHP opened at $118.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

