Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Millicom International Cellular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

