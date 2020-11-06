Microchip Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,981 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,086% compared to the typical volume of 420 call options.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Shares of MCHP opened at $118.38 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

