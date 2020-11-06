Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

