Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3685 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $118.38 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

