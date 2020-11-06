Michael Rehm Sells 500 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $21,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ SYBT opened at $37.91 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
