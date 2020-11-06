Michael Rehm Sells 500 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Michael Rehm sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $21,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $37.91 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $859.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 297,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

