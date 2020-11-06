Michael L. Baur Sells 3,141 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $23.00 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $583.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.