Michael L. Baur Sells 3,141 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $69,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $23.00 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $583.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 296.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ScanSource by 211.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCSC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

