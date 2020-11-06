Michael Baker Buys 400,000 Shares of Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX) (ASX:SUD) Stock

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX) (ASX:SUD) insider Michael Baker bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,800.00 ($12,000.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

About Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd (SUD.AX)

Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd engages in the development of drug delivery technology in Australia, India, Europe and Korea. It offers ZolpiMist, an oro-mucosal spray formulation of zolpidem tartrate marketed under the brand name of Ambien or Stilnox, a non-benzodiazepine prescribed for the short-term treatment of insomnia.

