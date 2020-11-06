Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick Sells 10,000 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,588.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glen William Herrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $278,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glen William Herrick sold 730 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,900.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of Meta Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $175,132.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $30.12 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

