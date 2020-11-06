MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans Buys 90,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 earnings per share for the current year.
About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
