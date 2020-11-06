MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans Buys 90,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $747.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.5747127 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.08.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

