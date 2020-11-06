MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) (TSE:LABS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LABS. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) alerts:

MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.26. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.20.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs Corp. (LABS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.