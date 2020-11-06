MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

Pi Financial restated their buy rating on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.50 target price on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) alerts:

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) stock opened at C$2.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. MediaValet Inc. has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$2.60.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that MediaValet Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Company Profile

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.