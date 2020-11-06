Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 47,558 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47,558 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.10.

NYSE V opened at $197.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $383.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.34.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.