Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.