MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE:MAV opened at C$4.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.00, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.15. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$5.38. The company has a market cap of $148.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$41.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

