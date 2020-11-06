Matthew Jonathan Cooper Acquires 32,090 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 32,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,201.90 ($38,152.47).

Shares of OTV2 stock opened at GBX 87.69 ($1.15) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.18. Octopus Titan VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of $886.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

About Octopus Titan VCT

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

