Matthew Jonathan Cooper Acquires 32,090 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 32,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,201.90 ($38,152.47).
Shares of OTV2 stock opened at GBX 87.69 ($1.15) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.18. Octopus Titan VCT PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of $886.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.
About Octopus Titan VCT
