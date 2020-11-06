Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Craig T. Burkert Acquires 1,939 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Craig T. Burkert purchased 1,939 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $13,863.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 4.86. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

