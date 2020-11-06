Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells $163,740.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MAS opened at $57.67 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Masco by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Masco by 470.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Masco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

